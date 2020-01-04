Sajanagarh: A man attempted to end his life by setting himself afire after his wife refused to talk to him over phone. The incident took place in Kahalia village under Nilagiri police limits of Balasore district Saturday.

According to a source, Gopal — son of Baidhar Singh – attempted self-immolation after pouring kerosene on himself. He was rescued in a critical condition. Initially, he was rushed to Nilagiri government hospital and then shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Family sources said, Gopal and his wife had a squabble over some reasons few days back. His wife had since been staying with her parents.

Gopal called up his wife Saturday morning. The woman, meanwhile, did not answer or return the call. The man lost his cool and attempted to commit suicide over the issue.

