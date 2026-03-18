Bheden: A 28-yearold man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother-in-law in Bargarh district Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Chichinda High School locality under Bheden police limits. The deceased has been identified as Sudip Bag, a resident of the village.

According to police, the accused, Shukadeb Mahananda, 50, of Salna village, allegedly attacked Bag with a wooden plank following a heated argument around 10am. Mahananda had been living with his in-laws in Chichinda for the past 11 years.

Preliminary reports suggest that other family members had gone to agricultural fields in the morning, leaving the two men at home. A dispute reportedly broke out between them, following which Mahananda, in a fit of rage, assaulted Bag.

Bag sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. Bheden police arrested the accused and registered a murder case (65/26). An investigation is underway. Bargarh SDPO Padarabinda Tripathy, along with IIC Arup Ranjan Barei and a scientific team, visited the scene and initiated a probe. The body has been sent to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.