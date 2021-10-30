Nabarangpur: A man was beaten to death by his son at Yogidangari village of Tohara gram panchayat under Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gopi Santa and the accused son as Chakra Santa.

According to a source, Chakra returned home in an inebriated state Friday. He picked up a quarrel with his father over some issue. The scene turned ugly when Chakra started beating his father with a wooden plank.

Hearing Gopi’s cries for help, neighbours came to the spot and rescued a severely injured Gopi. They immediately rushed him to Umerkote community health centre (CHC). However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

As the news reached the village, the villagers detained the accused and informed the police.

On being informed, police reached the CHC and recovered the body for postmortem. Back in the village, the villagers handed over the accused to the police who had reached the village for investigation.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

