Rayagada: A man was forced to carry the body of his nine-year-old son on his shoulders for cremation Sunday afternoon. A video which reminded of tribal man Dana Majhi from Kalahandi, has gone viral on social media.

Mortuary vehicle which is usually provided by the state government under Mahaprayan yojana was not made available to the bereaved father named Suradhar Benia from Rayagada town in this district.

After the sad and untimely demise of his son, Suradhar had to carry the body up to a distance of about one and a half kilometre. Other members of the family including the man’s wife were seen crying and following him in the purported viral video, a private source stated.

According to the source, the deceased minor boy identified as Akash had been suffering from severe dysentery and vomiting for last couple of days. He became seriously ill Sunday morning. Later, the boy was rushed to Rayagada district headquarters hospital for treatment.

However, doctor in charge of Casualty Department of the government-run health facility named Rajendra Soren declared Akash as ‘brought dead’. The boy’s body remained at the hospital for quite long time.

When no mortuary vehicle was provided by the hospital authorities, Suradhar was compelled to carry his son than delaying further.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral on social media, the Rayagada district Health department became active. Chief district medical officer Dr Lalmohan Routray has ordered for a probe into the incident.

It is pertinent to mention, the tribal man Dana Majhi from Kalahandi district had carried the body of his wife on his shoulders August 24, 2016 as the hospital authorities did not provide a mortuary van.

The incident had occurred at Kalahandi district headquarters hospital in Bhawanipatna where 42-year-old Amanga Dei was being treated for tuberculosis. The woman had died while undergoing treatment.

Dana was not provided any help from the hospital authorities. Hence, accompanied by his 12-year-old daughter, he wrapped his wife’s body in a saree and started walking to his village under Rampur block.

The man had already covered a distance of about 12 kilometres when he was spotted by some local reporters who later called up the district Collector and arranged an ambulance for the remaining journey.

PNN