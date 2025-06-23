Khajuripada: A 60-year-old man died after falling into a drain near Raghupadar village under this police limits in Kandhamal district, police said Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Chandra Mani Bhoi, 60, had gone to look for a buffalo when, for reasons unknown, he slipped into a drain near his village and lost his senses.

Family members rescued him in an unconscious condition and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police registered a case (06/25) over a complaint by his nephew, Mrutyunjaya Bhoi, at Khajuripada police station.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind his death, Inspector-in-Charge Chapad Hari Pradhan said.

