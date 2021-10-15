Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A man died after his friend pumped air into his rectum with an air compressor. The incident took place in the Pakbada area of Moradabad district Wednesday and the man succumbed during treatment Thursday evening.

It is not yet known whether the friend, who has been arrested, had played a prank or he intended to murder the man.

According to police, Mohammed Aslam, 23, and his friend Farhan, would clean each other’s clothes by using an air compressor after finishing their shift at an export firm in Dhanupura village.

On Wednesday evening, the two were cleaning up before going home, when Farhan allegedly pumped air into Aslam’s rectum.

After Aslam started feeling unwell, Farhan took him home but a short while later, Aslam’s condition deteriorated and his family rushed him to hospital. He died due to internal injuries on Thursday.

A family member, Rizwan, said, “When Farhan dropped Aslam at home, he was unwell and his stomach was abnormally inflated. Farhan told me that he played a prank and filled the air in his rectum. Aslam died during treatment. We have asked the police to check the CCTV footage and act against Farhan. We want to know the truth.”

Amit Anand, Superintendent of Police (City), said, “The man died under mysterious circumstances and his family has alleged that his friend pumped air into his rectum which caused his death. We have detained the victim’s friend for questioning. An FIR will be registered based on the family’s complaint.

Aslam had been married six months ago and is survived by his mother, wife and two unmarried sisters.

The body has been sent for post mortem.