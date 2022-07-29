Bhubaneswar: Relatives of a person, who died after being refused admission to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Friday accused hospital authorities of medical negligence.

The deceased was identified as Dusasana Sahu.

According to Sahu’s relatives, he was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. After consuming the prescribed medicines, his chest pain increased so the doctor gave him two injections attributing chest pain to acidity.

The doctor also advised his attendants to take him home, but on his way back his condition deteriorated.

Sahu was brought back to the hospital where he was declared dead by another doctor as the doctor treating Dusasana had left the hospital, the complainant said alleging that negligence on part of the doctor led to the loss of life.

Capital Hospital director Lakhmidhar Sahu said, “The patient was brought to the hospital in the morning and was treated by three doctors. He had undergone ECG and the report was normal but the patient was not feeling better. The patient’s family members wanted to admit the patient to the hospital but one of the doctors advised them to take him home.”

Director Sahoo further informed that he has asked the hospital Superintendent to look into the case and ensure that necessary action is taken against the doctor who advised the patient to be sent back home.

