Bhawanipatna: Unable to bear the mental trauma following the death of their minor son, a couple in Kalahandi district allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide Tuesday night.

While the father of the child died Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the condition of the mother is critical.

The deceased have been identified as Bishnu Gouda and his wife as Madhabi from Tumermunda village under Kesinga police limits in Kalahandi district.

Sources said, the only son of the couple had died due to snakebite few months back. The couple have been suffering from depression since that time. The duo had been undergoing treatment for the same.

However, Tuesday night the depressed couple allegedly consumed pesticides in order to end their life. Their neighbours came to know about it and took them to the nearby hospital. While the husband died Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment, the wife’s condition remains critical, doctors said.

PNN