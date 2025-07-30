Pattamundai: In a tragic incident, a 61-year-old man drowned in the floodwaters of the Brahmani River Tuesday while trying to rescue a biker from being swept away in the river near Palpatana village under Srirampur panchayat in Kendrapara district.

The deceased was identified as Dinabandhu Dhal, a resident of Palpatana village. According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred in the afternoon.

They said to had seen Dhal jumping into the swollen river to save Pratap Sahu, a motorcyclist who lost control and was being carried away by the strong currents.

Dhal managed to rescue Sahu and brought him to the riverbank.

However, in the process, Dhal slipped and was swept away in the swirling floodwaters.

Villagers alerted the Pattamundai Fire Services personnel, but they allegedly arrived late at the spot.

Without wasting time, locals launched a search using a dinghy.

After a prolonged search, they recovered Dhal in an unconscious condition and brought him to the riverbank.

The Fire personnel later rushed Dhal to Pattamundai Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police sent the body for post-mortem to the Aul community health centre.

Dhal’s death cast a shadow of grief over the entire region. The incident comes amid rising flood concerns in the area.

In the last few days, a flood has occurred twice on the Brahmani River.

The floods have submerged 55 villages across 14 panchayats in Pattamundai block.

Thousands of hectares of farmland have been submerged.

Before the floodwaters could recede fully, the water levels rose again, worsening the situation, and cut off road communication as a breach occurred on the Penthapala-Kolathia road.

PNN