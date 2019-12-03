Bhuban: Cuttack Cyber Police Station under the Crime Branch have arrested three cyber criminals from Patna in Bihar for allegedly duping a person from Bhuban in Jajpur district to the tune of Rs 40 lakh.

Senior officials said the accused had created a fake website after Reliance Petrol Pump and approached the victim for dealership in Odisha.

The accused have been identified as Akash Kumar, 21, Subham Priyadarshi, 19, and Koushalendra Kumar, 23.

According to reports, complainant Om Prakash Mishra had deposited Rs 40 lakh in phases after being lured into the fake dealership scheme offered by the trio.

Mishra had lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in January, 2019. Later, a special police team carried out an operation and nabbed the three in connection with the fraud.

“Our special team had left for Bihar by road and managed to nab the criminals. They were produced in a local court and brought on transit remand,” said Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay Tuesday.