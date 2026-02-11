Rajgangpur: A 24-year-old man was electrocuted, a day before his wedding at Kheramuta village under Rajgangpur police limits in Sundargarh district, turning celebrations into mourning, police said Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Binod Majhi.

According to officials, Majhi had gone to a place, about 3 km away from his home, to cut jamun branches. He climbed the tree but accidentally came in contact with a 33-kV live wire and got electrocuted on the spot. Informed, a team of Rajgangpur police officer Bijay Das, Lanjiberna police outpost OIC Priti Ranjan Parida, and others reached the spot and recovered the charred body.

Tension, however, prevailed in the area as villagers demanded adequate compensation to the victim’s family. Later, the administration decided to provide the family `30,000 from the district Red Cross fund and Rs 1 lakh from the Energy department. Following the assurance, the body was sent to the Rajgangpur community health centre for post-mortem.