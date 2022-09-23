Gurgaon: A 45-year-old man, whose vehicle fell into a pit at the waterlogged Pataudi road here, died after getting electrocuted by a live wire protruding from an electric pole, police said Friday. The water-logging happened due to the incessant rainfall in the last 48 hours.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Swami Chopra, a resident of Sector-37D, who worked in a private company in Manesar. Chopra, who could not spot a pit on the road Thursday due to water-logging, drove his scooty into ditch and fell. He was electrocuted immediately in the chest by a live wire.

Those nearby rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination. “The information about the death due to electrocution was received around 11:50pm in the night and a report was filed under 174 CRPC. We have handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem today (Friday) while the further probe is on,” said ASI Jagdish Kumar, the investigating officer.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who conducted the post-mortem, said there was a big injury mark on the right side of the chest of the deceased sustained due to the electric shock.