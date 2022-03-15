Bhadrak/Padmapur: In a nerve-wracking incident, a man hanged himself to death while his wife, who had contested for samiti member’s post, consumed poison after the couple was hurled abuses by the winning candidate.

The winner in the recently conducted panchayat polls allegedly hurled abuses and slurs on the couple, it was alleged. A case in this connection was registered with local police.

The incident was reported from Bada Agapur village under Padmapur panchayat of Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

According to sources, Sumati Parida, wife of Ramakant Parida, had contested for a samiti member’s post as an independent candidate. Since then, the winner and his supporters were passing lewd comments on the couple.

This eventually led to verbal duel between the couple. Under mental stress, Ramakant set his household items on fire. Later, unable to bear the comments, Sumati consumed poison while Ramakant hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

On being alerted, Basudevpur fire department officials reached the village and doused the flames. Sumati was rescued in critical condition and rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

However, Ramakant had breathed his last by the time co-villagers reached the house. The incident sparked outrage in the village.

Demanding action against the winning candidate, hundreds of villagers placed the body of Ramakant on Padmapur-Biras main road.

PNN