Umerkote: A man and his father were arrested for hurling abuses at a newlywed bride suggesting that she is a coronavirus patient.

According to a source, Jayant Bhakil, son of Yuvraj Bhakil from Umerkote had married Puja, daughter of Haradhan Sarkar – a resident of Muturma UV -6 village under Umerkote police limits in Nabarangpur district a few days back.

The parents of Puja had given Rs 2.5lakh in cash and a two-wheeler priced Rs1.4lakh to Jayant as dowry. Few days after the marriage, Puja complained of cold and cough. Instead of taking her to hospital, the family members at her in-law’s house made fun of her saying her symptoms were akin to the ones associated with coronavirus.

They even made her sleep on the floor. The woman informed her family members after the invectives and torture became intolerable.

A village meeting was convened at her in-laws’ village to sort out the issue initially. However, after the meeting failed to resolve the dispute amicably, Puja’s parents lodged a report with Umerkote police.

On basis of the FIR, police arrested Jayant and his father Yuvraj. Jayant, meanwhile, clarified it that he was only being playful and was referring to his wife as a coronavirus patient only to tease her.

PNN