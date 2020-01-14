Bhubaneswar: The state transport authorities Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 26,000 on the owner of a two-wheeler for allowing his minor son to ride his motorbike near Barang, on the outskirts of the capital city.

He was caught driving the two-wheeler without a helmet at Barang police station square.

During the verification of vehicle documents, it was learned that the boy was minor. A challan of Rs 26,000 was generated in the name of the minor’s father Mangaraj Parida.

“The minor was prosecuted as per the rules by the traffic magistrate and the fine was slapped. The fine was imposed under Amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019. The court will decide on the matter as per the law,” informed Cuttack Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Dipti Ranjan Patra. While the vehicle has been seized, the parents of the minor boy have been informed about the imposed fine.

On another such incident Monday, a bike owner was also slapped a fine of Rs 26,000 for allowing a minor boy to ride his motorcycle and without a helmet Palalahada town of Angul district.

“A challan has been issued against the owner of a two-wheeler by Talcher RTO for allowing an underaged boy ride the motorbike in Palalahada town in Angul district,” said an official of the state transport authority.