Balasore: A man was founded dead at his house in Odisha’s Balasore district Wednesday, said police who suspect it to be a case of murder.

Badha Marndi who was working as a security guard at the office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) here was found lying in a pool of blood at his house in Gudipara area in Sahadevkhunta police station limits, they said.

Officials said Marandi, who was from Sorishabani area in Maurbhanj district, used to stay alone at the rented house. But, for the last two months, a woman was staying with him.

The woman has gone missing now, they said.

Police said a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

