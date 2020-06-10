Bhadrak: A migrant worker staying in a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Bhadrak district was found dead Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Radhashyam Pani, a resident of Korkora gram panchayat in the district, who had returned from Kolkata in a car June 9.

The nodal officer of the centre said that the reason behind the death is still unclear. Body of the man will be handed over to his family members after the post-mortem, sources added.

The man’s swab samples were not taken for tests before his death, sources said

Officials of the quarantine centre said the man died in the wee hours of Wednesday at the quarantine centre.

Police officials from Bhadrak police station reached the spot and took the body to the hospital.

Police and Bhadrak district administration have initiated the process of sealing the villages of Korkora gram panchayat.

