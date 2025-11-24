Bhubaneswar: Police Monday found the body of a man from the Chandaka forest area near here, officials said.

Local residents, who first spotted the body near Godibari village, informed the authorities.

A police team reached the spot soon and seized the body. They also found a scooter nearby.

“We have registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation. We are looking into a possible connection between the scooter and the deceased,” Sonali Singh Parmar, ACP, zone-6, Bhubaneswar, said.

According to the police, the deceased used to work in a tent house in the locality.