Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old man was found hanging at his grandparents’ house in Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda area Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Gochhayat, and he was staying at his grandparents’ house in Dalit Sahi area.

Police recovered the body from the house early Tuesday, and it was sent to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for post-mortem examination, an officer said.

Preliminary investigation points to suicide following a dispute with his female friend, he said.

PTI