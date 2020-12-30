Palghar: A 43-year-old man from Talasari in Maharashtra’s Palghar district was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court for repeatedly raping his step-daughter.

In the order passed recently, Palghar Additional Sessions Judge S S Gulhane also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the man.

The accused was the step-father of the victim, who lived with her mother and two siblings in a village in Talasari.

The victim lodged a complaint in August 2017, stating that he assaulted her on a few occasions and also alleged that he threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone, the prosecution told the court.

The medical tests conducted on the victim later confirmed that she had been raped by him.

While holding the man guilty under IPC 376 (2) (repeated rape)the court said that the victim was not a minor at the time of the incident, hence provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will not be applicable in the case.

