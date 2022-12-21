Keonjhar: A special POCSO court in Keonjhar handed Tuesday a prison term of 23 years to Sonu Mahakud (31) of Joda locality who was convicted of raping a minor February 6, 2016. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 60,000 on the convict.

According to the case diary, on the day of the incident, the victim along with her brother and sister was at home while their parents had gone outside for work. At night, Sonu, who was their neighbour, knocked at the door of the victim and raped the minor.

Next day, on returning home, her parents got to know about the incident and filed a complaint at the Joda police station. Police then arrested the accused and produced him in court.

