Sambalpur: A court in Sambalpur district Saturday sentenced a 27-year-old man to three years imprisonment for attempting to rape a girl seven years ago.

The POCSO court found Deepak Sahu guilty under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, besides Section 451 (house trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code.

It imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 15,000 on Sahu, special public prosecutor Santosh Panda said.

May 18, 2015, Sahu went to the 13-year-old girl’s house under Thelkoli police station area on the pretext of drinking water when she was alone. He attempted to rape the girl, but she managed to escape.

Her parents lodged a complaint the next day, following which the accused was arrested, Panda said.

PTI