Dhenkanal: Miscreants hacked a youth to death near Dolamandapsahi in this town Wednesday evening allegedly because of some past enmity.

The deceased has been identified as Purnachandra Behera alias Michhu (47), a resident of Dolamandapsahi.

Purnachandra was sitting under a banyan tree near Dolamandapsahi when the miscreants reached there and before he could understand anything, starting attacking him with sharp weapons.

Even as Purnachandra tried to run to safety, the miscreants chased him and hacked him with weapons. Locals rescued a profusely bleeding Purnachandra and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital here in an ambulance. But the doctors there declared him received dead.

The deceased’s brother lodged a complaint with the town police station. Registering a case (Case No-56/2020) under sections 302/34 and 25 of IPC and section 27 of Arms Act, the police sent the body for post-mortem. Police suspect Purnachandra was murdered over past enmity. They have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

A palpable tension has since been prevailing in the locality.

