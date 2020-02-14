Baripada: A man hacked his father to death at Rangajam village under Rasgovindpur police limits of Mayurbhanj district Friday. The accused has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Ravan Soren (55).

According to a source, Ramesh, the deceased’s son, had been working at a company in Gujarat for two years. He returned home two months ago following which he developed mental illness which often led to quarrels with his father.

The father-son duo had a verbal altercation Friday morning as well. Ramesh lost his cool and hacked his father to death in a fit of rage.

On being informed, Rasgovindpur police reached the village and started an investigation after registering a case (Case No-23/20). The cops have arrested Ramesh, seized the muder weapon and have sent the body of the deceased for postmortem.