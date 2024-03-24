Keonjhar: A man in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Keonjhar district Sunday allegedly hacked his elderly parents to death, police said.

The incident took place at Basira village. The deceased have been identified as Gurucharan alias Gora Munda (65) and his wife Pali Munda (60).

According to local people, an altercation broke out between the couple and their son Dhyana Munda (35) over a family issue. The son suddenly pulled out an axe and attacked his elderly parents.

While the father Gora Munda died on the spot, Pali Munda died at the sub-divisional hospital during treatment.

Police have arrested the accused and started an investigation into the matter.

The bodies were recovered and sent to hospital for post-mortem.

Champua police station in-charge Debani Naik said that accused Dhyana Munda’s wife had deserted him some years ago and he was suffering from mental stress.

PTI