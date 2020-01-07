Parjang: A man hacked his wife to death at Pangatira village under Parjang police station’s Mahabirod outpost limits in Dhenkanal district late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Mita Sahu, wife of Lalit Sahu. Lalit also attacked his mother-in-law who with head injuries is undergoing treatment at Parjang government hospital.

According to a source, Lalit had developed an extramarital affair with a woman from the same village. The couple had a verbal duel over this Monday. Following this, Mita left for her parent’s house located in the same village.

Lalit in an inebriated condition reached at his in-laws’ house late Monday night and knocked at the door. His mother-in-law opened the door only to find Lalit wielding an axe at the doorstep. Before she could shut the door, Lalit attacked her on her head. He then forced his entry into the house and hacked Mita who was fast asleep. After committing the crime he left the place.

On being informed, Mahabirod officer-in-charge Binay Kumar Sahu reached the spot and seized the body and the murder weapon from the crime scene.

A manhunt is on to nab the accused, said Sahu.

PNN