Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly died by suicide after killing his aunt over family issues at Akasudha village under Town police limits in Jagatsinghpur district Monday.

The two deceased have been identified as Debi Prasad Jena, son of Prasanna Jena, of Akasudha village and his aunt Lipsa Jena.

According to a source, there had been a long-standing family dispute between the two families over a patch of land. Debi Prasad, who had been harbouring a grudge against Lipsa, attacked her with an axe Monday morning. He inflicted severe wounds due to which Lipsa died on the spot.

Debi Prasad then suffered remorse or may have lost his mental balance. A few minutes later he was found hanging from a tree near the village.

Fearing police action, family members of Debi Prasad are learnt to have fled from the village immediately after the incident.

On being informed, the police reached the village and sent the bodies for post mortem. A detailed probe has been launched to ascertain why Debi Prasad killed his aunt.

Sources on the other hand said that Debi Prasad was infatuated towards his aunt and had also expressed his love for Lipsa. However, Lipsa rejected his proposals. This may have infuriated Debi for which he killed his aunt, sources added.

