Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Sunday claimed to have arrested a man on charges of selling liquor illegally amid the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

Police said they arrested Biswajit Nayak from Nayapalli area in the city here and seized around 50 litres of illegal liquor from his possession.

“We have also seized a sport utility vehicle (SUV) used for liquor transportation, Rs 28,500 in cash and a cellphone from Nayak. A case (171/20) has been registered with Nayapalli police under varuous Sections of the IPC and Odisha Excise Act,” said a senio police official, adding that the accused was sent to a 14-day judicial custody after a local court rejected his bail plea. Earlier, two miscreants were nabbed while selling liquor illegally near Baramunda bus stand in the city here.