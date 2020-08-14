Jagannathprasad: A man was killed in an organised attack by his neighbours here in Ganjam district allegedly for hosting guests from Bhubaneswar at his house during COVID-19 pandemic, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred at Karadapalli village under this police limits, late Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Pramod Behera, 48. Jagannathprasad police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. A case was registered in this connection over a complaint filed by the deceased’s son Ganesh Behera and the blood-stained weapons were seized from the spot.

The accused Prakash Behera, his accomplices Kanha Behera and Ganesh Biswal of Manitara village under Buguda police limits are absconding since the incident.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that some of Pramod’s relatives from Bhubaneswar visited his house Wednesday. A neighbour, Prakash Behera, picked up a fight with Pramod after he noticed the relatives staying at the latter’s house.

The issue soon took an ugly turn at night as Prakash with the help of his accomplices Kanha and Ganesh called Pramod outside and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Villagers Nanda Senapati and Shaym Goud also sustained critical injuries while trying to save Pramod from the attackers. The three sustained critical injuries in the incident.

Police rushed the three to Jagannathprasad hospital where Pramod succumbed to his injuries. Shyam was discharged after treatment, while Nanda was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

PNN