Patana: A man was killed after lightning struck him during a thunderstorm at Nuakhaman village in Rajnagar panchayat under Patana block of Keonjhar district Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Ishwar Munda, 35, son of Lakshman Munda of Ragada village under Pandapada police limits. The incident occurred when he had gone to his in-laws’ house at Nuakha man village. A sudden thunderstorm lashed the area, and he was standing under a tree at night when lightning struck him. His kin rushed him to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem.