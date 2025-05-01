Padmapur: A minor boy and a woman were killed after lightning struck them on a farmland during a thunderstrom at Lakhmara village under Jagdalpur police limits in Bargarh district Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mamata Meher, 40, and her nephew Ashis Meher, 14, of the village.

The duo was working on the farmland when heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the area.

They took shelter in a shanty, but lightning struck them, rendering them critical. Family members rushed them to the Padmapur sub-divisional hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Also Read: Viral video shows power of lightning strikes in dramatic compilation

Jagdalpur police registered two cases of unnatural death and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

PNN