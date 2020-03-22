Choudwar: In a shocking incident, a man killed his father by hitting him on his head with an iron rod before committing suicide by inflicting multiple stab injuries on his body at the OTM colony in this town in Cuttack district late Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kalu Charan Behera (65) and his son Muni.

Kalu Charan lived with his family at OTM colony. His son Muni had been suffering from mental problems for some time now. Muni picked up a quarrel Saturday night with his mother. Kalu Charan, who was at home then, intervened and tried to pacify Muni. However, the latter lost his cool and picked up an iron head and hit Kalu Charan on the head with it. Kalu Charan bleeding profusely collapsed immediately.

Seeing his father collapse, Muni picked up a knife and started stabbing himself. His mother tried to stop him, but failed. Bleeding profusely from the wounds that he had inflicted on his body, Muni also lost his senses.

Neighbours rushed to the house of Kalu Charan and rushed the father son duo to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, they were declared brought dead.

Police handed the bodies over to the family members after post-mortem Sunday and launched an investigation into the deaths.

PNN