Cuttack: A man allegedly stabbed his father and stepmother to death over a long-standing property dispute in Odisha’s Cuttack city, police said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Alok Das, was arrested.

The incident took place at the Old Jail colony under Dargha Bazar police station Friday night around 9 pm, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar Das (58), an employee of the Choudwar Jail, and his wife, 45-year-old Litarani Das.

According to the police, Alok and his father were engaged in a heated argument over some financial dispute which led to murder of the two. Alok knifed his father and stepmother to death in their home, police said.

After the death of his first wife, Deepak had married Litarani and they were staying separated from Alok, the police said.

The accused had a long-standing dispute with his father over distribution of money received from sale of ancestral properties, said Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari.

“We have arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime,” he said.

The accused has been admitted to a hospital as he also sustained minor injuries.

PTI