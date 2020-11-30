Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man facing financial problems after losing money in cricket-betting allegedly poisoned his mother and sister to death. The man committed the ghastly crime to clear his debts by selling their properties, police said Monday. The accused, an M Tech second year student, mixed pesticide in the food of his 22-year-old sister and 44-year-old mother November 23. Both of them died in a hospital later, police informed.

According to police, the accused is also a private company employee. He was facing financial problems after he took loans and invested approximately Rs 25 lakhs in cricket betting. He did so without the knowledge of his family members.

In this connection, some of the borrowers started pressurising him to repay the loans. Then the man hatched a plan to eliminate his mother and sister to clear the debts by dispensing with their properties, the police said.

As a part of his plan November 23, the man mixed pesticide in the food. He left home saying he was going to his workplace. Later when he called up his mother, she informed him about their health condition after consuming the food, police said.

The accused went home and with the help of his relatives got his mother and sister shifted to a hospital. However, they died while undergoing treatment, police said. The man’s relatives however, grew suspicious and complained to the police. During the course of investigation, the man was questioned and arrested, police said.