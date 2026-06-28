Jharsuguda: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband over suspected infidelity and domestic disputes in Jhar suguda district, Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Soudamini Kisan, 28, and the accused Rahul Bag, 28, of H Kantapali village under Sadar police limits in the district.

The police have arrested Rahul within six hours of the incident, said sources. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, a murder case (312/26) was registered.

Police said Soudamini, daughter of Ganeshwar Kishan of Kishanpada in Beheramal, had tied the knot with Rahul following an affair in 2021 and has an 18-month-old son.

Investigators said the couple frequently argued over allegations and counter-allegations of suspected infidelity, and other domestic disputes.

It was around 11:30 pm Saturday, when yet another argument broke out and Rahul allegedly attacked Soudamini with a stick.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and took Soudamini to the Jharsuguda DHH, where doctors declared her dead.