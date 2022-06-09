Bhubaneswar: In a gruesome incident a man allegedly killed his wife Thursday and then launched an attack on his minor daughter with a sharp weapon leaving her severely injured. The incident took place at Ghatkia locality in the state capital.

The accused has been identified as Sanjit Das while the deceased, his wife Saraswati was working as a nurse. After committing the heinous crime, the man fled the house where the family was staying.

The minor girl, who sustained injuries after the murderous attack by her dad, has been admitted to the SUM Hospital here for treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable.

Also read: 7 held for murder over land dispute

Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident. They recovered the body of the woman, which was lying in a pool of blood inside the house, and started an investigation. Cops have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. They are also examining CCTV footage of the locality.

Police informed that the man was a drug addict and used to frequently consume intoxicants. “Family members of Sanjit have informed us that he used to consume intoxicants regularly. He attacked his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon. While the woman succumbed to her injuries, the girl is undergoing treatment,” Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh told reporters.

“As per information received from Sanjit’s family, he had no known source of income. He has been unemployed for quite some time now. Saraswati who was working as a nurse was managing the expenses of the house,” the police official added.

Police are trying to ascertain why Sanjit launched an attack on his wife. Sources said that Sanjit wanted some money to buy some drugs which Saraswati refused. He then attacked her with a sharp weapon. When his minor daughter came in the way, he also attacked her.