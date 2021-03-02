Bhawanipatna: A three-year-old girl was raped by her uncle after he took her out under the pretext of buying her chocolates at a village under Lanjigarh police limits in Kalahandi district, police said Monday.

The accused was identified as Kunu Majhi of Shantapur village under Narla police limits in the district. The incident occurred when the girl accompanied by her mother was visiting her maternal grandfather’s house to witness a fair in the area. The accused visited the place and lured the survivor outside on the pretext of giving chocolates. He then took her to a deserted place and assaulted her sexually.

The girl came back home crying while her condition turned critical. She was first admitted to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla as her condition deteriorated further. Later, her mother lodged a complaint at the Lanjigarh police station leading to the arrest, IIC Satyananda Patra said. The accused was taken for medical examination.

PNN