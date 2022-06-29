Baripada: A POCSO and fast track court here Monday sentenced a man to three-and-half year imprisonment after convicting him of attempting to rape a woman and issuing her death threat. Additional Sessions Judge Durga Charan Mishra also slapped a penalty Rs 2,500 on Barsa Besra, 45, after convicting him of the offence.

By default, the convict has to undergo an additional one month imprisonment, the judge observed while delivering the order. The jail term handed down to the convict will be deducted from the period he has served as an undertrial prisoner, special public prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said.

According to the case diary, Besra found the woman alone under Jharpokharia police limits and tried to force himself on her February 28, 2021. He threatened to murder her and abused her when she resisted his advances. Later, the woman lodged a complaint with police leading to his arrest.