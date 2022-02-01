Berhampur: A man died at the Golanthara police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district after allegedly lighting himself on fire Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kalia Samantara of Randa village.

Sources said that Kalia went to the police station Monday night. There he had an altercation with the police personnel before setting himself on fire. Police personnel managed to douse the flames quickly and took Kalia to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to his injures.

Sources said Kalia had suffered 70 per cent burns. He died after multiple organ failures.

The entire incident will be investigated Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said Monday. Police are still clueless as to why Kalia took such a drastic measure.