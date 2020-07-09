Korukonda: A man was shot dead by an arrow over alleged sorcery at Taralakota village under Orkel police limits of Malkangiri district late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Subas Bhuyan from Taralakota village. The accused is Baja Madkami from the same village.

“The accused was arrested the same night and was produced in the court Thursday,” informed Orkel police station inspector-in-charge Jagdish Bara.

According to the police, Baja had been harbouring grudge against Subas over a past act of alleged sorcery. He went to Subas’ house Wednesday night and called him out. Hearing someone calling her husband, Subas’ wife opened the door and asked Baja the reason. Instead of giving any reply, he attacked her. Hearing her screams, Subas came out and confronted Baja.

Baja had four arrows on him. He stabbed Subas with two arrowheads initially from close contact. Later, he shot the third arrow from a bow from a distance.

Neighbours immediately rushed Subas to Korukonda community health centre (CHC) and he was later shifted to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he was declared brought dead.

Police, on being informed, reached the spot and arrested Baja.

PNN