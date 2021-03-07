Sonepur: A 30-year-old man was shot dead at Tikirapada village under Subalaya police limits in Sonepur district late Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Babulu Meher from Tikirapada village. Police have arrested the deceased’s neighbour Murali Meher (40) in connection with the incident.

In view of the palpable tension that prevails in the area following the incident, police deployment has been done to avoid any further escalation. SDPO Dheeraj Chopdar and Subalaya IIC Kusa Panigrahi did rounds of the village and are keeping a close watch on the situation, it was learnt.

According to the police, Babulu and Murali were neighbours. But the two families had been not on good terms over some disputes. They had even lodged cases against each other.

On basis of the police report, Biramaharajpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Sub-Collector had served a notice on Babulu Saturday under section 107 of CrPC, asking him to maintain peace.

Babulu and Murali again entered into a verbal duel Saturday night over the notice. The scene turned ugly when Murali lost his cool. He went into his house and came out with a rifle and opened fire at Babulu. The bullet hit Babulu’s thigh and caused profuse bleeding.

Murali was immediately rushed to Biramaharajpur Sub-Divisional hospital. But it was too late by then. The doctors declared him received dead.

Subalaya IIC Panigrahi informed that the body will be handed over to the deceased’s family members after postmortem Sunday. A detailed probe into the incident is underway.

