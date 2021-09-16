Bari: A man and his son who went missing after being swept away by the current of Brahmani River’s floodwater Wednesday were found dead Thursday.

The incident was took place in Gangadharpur village under Balia panchayat of Bari block in Jajpur district. The deceased were identified as Kishore Singh (57) and Kailash Singh (27).

According to a source, Kishore had gone to his cowshed which was not far from their house to bring their calf to safety. He commuted on Gangadharpur road to reach the cowshed. On his way back home, he found Brahmani river’s floodwater flowing on the road. While crossing the submerged road, he somehow lost balance was swept away.

Standing on their rooftop, Kailash saw his father being swept away in the floodwater. Alerting his mother, he ran to rescue his father. In the process, he too was washed away and the father-son duo along with the calf went missing.

On being informed, fire personnel reached the spot and carried out an operation. However, they had to stop the operation after the evening.

Thursday morning, their bodies were spotted floating near Gangadharpur school. Later, local residents fished out the bodies. A pall of gloom descended the village following the recovery of the bodies.

After being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem. A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

PNN