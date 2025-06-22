Semiliguda: A man stabbed his friend to death for unknown reasons near the Etakana bridge under Semiliguda police limits in the Koraput district, Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Debendra Kundria, 32, of the Lunguri area. Police have detained the accused Kunu Galori of Mania M Daleiguda area on charges of murder and launched an investigation Saturday.

According to reports, Debendra was on his way home when his friend Kunu came on a bike and stabbed him with a knife and fled the scene. Debendra was rescued by locals and rushed to a nearby clinic.

After his condition worsened, he was transferred to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, where he later succumbed.

The deceased’s cousin, Daithari Dhadi, lodged a writ ten complaint at Semiliguda police station Friday.

Police have registered a case of murder (76/25) and are investigating the motive.

The accused is being held in custody for questioning, and the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

