Kendrapara: A person died Friday following a family feud in Adhanga village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district, police informed. The man identified as Umakanta Mishra had a fight with his father Thursday night during which he suffered fatal injuries, they added.

A fight broke out Thursday night between father Kaminikanta and his two sons. Umakanta and his brother attacked their father with sharp weapons. He also retaliated leading to all the three suffering injuries. Local villagers stopped the fight and rushed the injured trio to the Patkura community health centre (CHC).

Later, Umakanta and his father were shifted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH), after their conditions turned critical. However, doctors failed to save Umakanta who breathed his last Friday. His father who is very critical has been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Patkura police personnel have detained Kaminikanta’s younger son Lokanath for interrogation. The police have registered a case in this connection and are investigating the cause which led to the fatal fight.

PNN