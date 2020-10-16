Jharsuguda: Former Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency legislator Anup Kumar Sai has been to a private hospital in Raigarh, after his health condition deteriorated Friday morning. Sai was earlier arrested by Chhattisgarh police in connection with a double murder case and kept in Raigarh prison. He was granted a two-month interim bail September 25, as his health condition deteriorated post his recovery from COVID-19.

Sai had tested positive for COVID-19 in August while in prison. He was treated at a hospital in Raigarh and he returned to prison after he tested negative for the disease.

Raigarh police had arrested Sai February 12 in connection with the brutal murder of Kalpana Das (32) and her 14-year-old daughter Babli in a forest at Hamirpur in Chhattisgarh, in 2016.

Sai was elected twice from Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate. He had contested from this constituency as a BJD candidate in 2014, but lost the polls. He was expelled from the party following his arrest.

PNN