Attabira: An elderly man died after allegedly sustaining burn injuries in a forest fire at Tangarpali Saharapada village under this police limits in Baragarh district, a report said.

The deceased was identified as Dutiya Mirdha, a resident of the village. He had been to the nearby forest when he came in contact with forest fire and sustained burn injuries, March 1.

Forest department officials rescued him from the blaze and dropped him back home after enquiring about his identity. They, however, did not admit him to a hospital for treatment.

Being poor, the victim failed to get himself admitted to a hospital and finally succumbed to his burn injuries. Locals and family members held the Forest officials responsible for his death as well as for trying to suppress the incident.

They claimed he could have survived had the Forest officials admitted him to a hospital in time. When contacted, Attabira IIC Purusottam Bhoi said that action will be taken after conducting a probe. However, no complaint has filed in the police station yet, the IIC added.

