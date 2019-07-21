London: The Manchester United have rejected a 60 million euro bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku. United have asked the Italian club for a higher amount in order to succeed in luring Lukaku from the Old Trafford.

Lukaku missed both of United’s tour matches in Australia because of injury and had to sit out of Saturday’s match against Inter Milan in Singapore.

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, Saturday, reiterated that he is willing to sign the 26-year-old in order to strengthen the team.

“I consider him a player who could improve our team,” Conte was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. “On one side it is my hope and my will, on my other side we will see what we find with the club.”

“It’s not right to speak about the player in this moment because he is a Manchester United player and for this reason we must show great respect for the club and at the same time for the player and for my players,” he added.

Friday, the Inter Milan boss had admitted he had tried to sign the Belgian while he was manager at Chelsea from 2016 to 2018.

