Raisuan: Paddy procurement centres were opened in Raisuan area of Keonjhar, but many farmers alleged that they fail to sell paddy in mandis. They sell their produce to middlemen at underrates. This happens due to faults in the procurement system, a report said.

Some farmers accused the administration of doing little to streamline the procurement system. “We have invested a lot in terms of labour and inputs in growing crops. When it comes to selling paddy to middlemen, we have to incur loss as compared to input costs,” they pointed out.

Terming the official paddy procurement as a farce, they expressed their displeasure over the mess.

Moreover, many farmers alleged that they were deprived of online registration for procurement. Most of them find it clumsy for online registration while the administration has not conducted an awareness programme in villages.

It was said that only 10 per cent of farmers in the areas have managed to get themselves registered online. Farmers demanded that the administration took measures to ensure procurement of paddy from farmers, especially those facing distress sale.