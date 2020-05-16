Dhenkanal: Traditionally a stronghold for mango production, Dhenkanal district recorded a sharp decline in output this year amid the ongoing lockdown.

According to Dhenkanal horticulture department, mango production in the district is estimated to be about 15,240 MT this year as compared to 43, 200 MT last year – a whopping 65 per cent decline.

Dhenkanal’s Amrapali, Dasheri, Langra, Himsagar and other varieties of mangoes have customers in states such as Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi. Mangoes from here also have a sizeable market in Bangladesh as well. That said, the production has reduced to such an extent that even local demands cannot be met this year, farmers say.

Farmers attribute low production to various factors.

“We were unable to take care of the trees when they started flowering and bearing fruits owing to lockdown restrictions. Merchants who take orchards on lease did not come this year amid the COVID-19 induced restrictions. Besides, theft was rampant in our absence in the orchards,” said a farmer.

District horticulture department deputy director Bhagaban Das also suggested that export potential this year is bleak at best. That said, he assured that the administration will resurrect the ‘Mango Hub’ which will help farmers tide over such unforeseen difficulties.

“We have sent a proposal to the government seeking permission to hand over the ‘Mango Hub’ to regulated market committee (RMC),” he informed.

With an aim to encourage mango farmers, the foundation stone for ‘Mango Hub’ was laid near National Highway-55 in Gobindpur panchayat under Sadar block June 27, 2013. It started on a PPP mode, with the state government spending Rs 10 crore and farmers Rs 1crore. The project was made functional in 2014.

However, the hub collapsed two years after its commission owing to lack of proper management.

Farmers here alleged that neither the government nor the horticulture department is showing any sign of interest to revive it.

“We are marketing our produce on our own. If the government continues to be indifferent, the name Dhenkanal has earned as a mango hub will certainly fade away,” a farmer said.

PNN