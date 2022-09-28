Chennai: The unit of director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 1, has now released a sneak peek in to the movie, much to the delight of fans who are waiting with bated breath for the film to release September 30.

The one minute 32 second long video clip released by the unit shows the Pandyas swearing an oath to wipe out the royal lineage of the Cholas in the presence of Goddess Kotravai.

A dialogue that a character utters indicates that the Pandyas have been defeated in battle and have retreated to the jungles.

“The brave Pandyas will wash your feet with Chola blood. The Pandyan kingdom is where the Pandyan Emperor lives. This forest is Madurai to us,” he says and adds, “Behold Amarabujanga Pandyan, son of Veera Pandiyan. He graces the Pandyan throne.”

The warriors then pledge their lives to Goddess Kali and to the Pandya flag and its emperor.

“For killing our beloved king Veera Pandyan, we will sever the head of Chola prince Aditha Karikalan. Death to his brother Arunmozhi Varman. Death to the chola Emperor Sundara Chozhar. We’ll offer their blood to Kottravai,” they swear.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by eminent writer Kalki.

The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

It has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman has scored the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani was in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad has handled its editing.